Semien went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 3-2 loss to the Yankees.
He led off the bottom of the first by taking Gerrit Cole deep. Semien continues to be a bargain for the Jays on the one-year deal he signed in the offseason, and he's on pace for a career year with 16 homers, nine steals, 38 RBI, 47 runs and an .883 OPS through 66 games.
