Semien went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run, a double and a pair of walks in Wednesday's 7-3 loss to Boston.

The 30-year-old attempted to spark a comeback in the seventh inning with his two-run blast, but that was it for Toronto's run production Wednesday. Semien has racked up seven hits in his last 13 at-bats. The power-hitting infielder owns a .280/.346/.512 slash line with 10 homers, 26 RBI, 25 runs scored and seven stolen bases in 182 plate appearances this year.