Semien went 2-for-4 with a home run, two RBI and two runs in Sunday's 18-4 win over the Red Sox.

Semien has now recorded hits in each of the last six games, and he's homered in back-to-back contests. He's now slashing .294/.359/.530 with 15 home runs, 44 runs, 37 RBI and eight stolen bases in 2021.