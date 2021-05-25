Semien went 1-for-5 with a two-run home run in Monday's loss to the Rays.

Semien belted his 12th home run of the season in the bottom of the 10th inning, a two-run shot to tie the game at seven. The 30-year-old continues to have an impressive month of May at the plate, hitting .359 with seven homers, 20 RBI and two stolen bases through 22 games.

