Semien went 1-for-5 with a two-run home run in Monday's loss to the Rays.
Semien belted his 12th home run of the season in the bottom of the 10th inning, a two-run shot to tie the game at seven. The 30-year-old continues to have an impressive month of May at the plate, hitting .359 with seven homers, 20 RBI and two stolen bases through 22 games.
