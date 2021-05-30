Semien went 3-for-3 with two doubles and a walk in Sunday's win over Cleveland.
Semien extended his hitting streak to seven games, but the shortstop has been seeing the ball well for an extended period of time and has hit safely in all but three games in the entire month. He's hitting .369 with eight homers, 12 doubles, a triple, 21 RBI, 22 runs scored and 11 walks across 122 plate appearances in May.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Marcus Semien: Slams 13th home run•
-
Blue Jays' Marcus Semien: Reaches 30 RBI in 2021•
-
Blue Jays' Marcus Semien: Falls just short of cycle•
-
Blue Jays' Marcus Semien: Pops two-run home run•
-
Blue Jays' Marcus Semien: Swats leadoff home run•
-
Blue Jays' Marcus Semien: Hitting streak ends Friday•