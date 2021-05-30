Semien went 3-for-3 with two doubles and a walk in Sunday's win over Cleveland.

Semien extended his hitting streak to seven games, but the shortstop has been seeing the ball well for an extended period of time and has hit safely in all but three games in the entire month. He's hitting .369 with eight homers, 12 doubles, a triple, 21 RBI, 22 runs scored and 11 walks across 122 plate appearances in May.