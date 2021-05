Semien went 4-for-6 with a home run, a double and three runs scored in Thursday's win over the Athletics.

Semien has been seeing the ball well of late, as he's riding a six-game hitting streak while also recording at least one knock in 12 of his last 13 appearances -- and he also registers four multi-hit games in that period. He's hitting .367 with three homers, nine RBI, eight runs scored and a 1.049 OPS during that 12-game span.