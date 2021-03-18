Semien has gone 6-for-28 (.214) through 11 Grapefruit League games with a double, a home run and a 4:7 BB:K.
The former Athletic is adjusting to life with a new team and at a new position as he converts from shortstop to second base for the Jays. Semien appears to be handling the switch well from a defensive perspective, and while he's coming off a disappointing 2020 at the plate, the 30-year-old slashed .285/.369/.522 the season before with a career-high 33 homers, 92 RBI and 123 runs. In a loaded Toronto lineup, Semien won't be one of the core pieces as he was in Oakland, but he could still provide strong fantasy numbers.
