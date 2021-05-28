Semien went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in Thursday's 2-0 win over the Yankees.

Semien homered off Domingo German with two outs in the third inning to start the scoring Thursday. It was his 13th long ball of the season, trailing only Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s 16 for Toronto. The 30-year-old is providing high-end power and speed, leading the team with eight steals in addition to being second in homers. He is slashing .286/.353/.546 in 216 plate appearances.