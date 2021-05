Semien went 3-for-5 with a home run, two doubles, three RBI and two runs in Sunday's 10-8 win over the Phillies.

Semien went hitless with three strikeouts in seven at-bats across the first two games of the series, but he flashed his power with three extra-base hits Sunday. The 30-year-old is now hitting .269 with nine home runs, 23 RBI, 23 runs and seven stolen bases this year.