Semien went 2-for-4 with a walk, a stolen base and a run in Wednesday's win over Boston.
Semien was one one of our Blue Jays with two hits in the contest, and he crossed the plate with the team's second run after singling, stealing second, advancing to third on a wild pitch and coming home on a sacrifice fly in the second inning. Though he's batting a meager .192 on the season, the veteran infielder has provided fantasy value with four homers, four steals and seven RBI.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Marcus Semien: Cranks fourth homer in win•
-
Blue Jays' Marcus Semien: Clubs homer in loss•
-
Blue Jays' Marcus Semien: Delivers two-run homer in win•
-
Blue Jays' Marcus Semien: Homers and steals two bases•
-
Blue Jays' Marcus Semien: Settling in at second base•
-
Blue Jays' Marcus Semien: Joins Toronto on one-year deal•