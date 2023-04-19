Chapman went 2-for-4 with a double and a solo home run in Tuesday's win over the Astros.

The 29-year-old seems intent on re-defining what it means to have a contract year. Chapman is slashing a blistering .415/.472/.785 through 17 games with nine doubles, five homers, 13 runs and 17 RBI, and his hot streak has him hitting consistently in the heart of Toronto's high-octane offense. His .489 BABIP isn't sustainable, but with Chapman striking out at a career-low 20.8 percent rate and sporting a 100th percentile barrel rate when he makes contact, his production so far can't be written off as purely a small-sample fluke.