Chapman went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run and a walk during Thursday's 3-1 win against the Brewers.

Chapman took Freddy Peralta deep during the opening frame and is now 5-for-13 with two doubles, a homer and four runs over his past four contests. The veteran third baseman was named the AL Player of the Month after an explosive April but fell flat in May with a .585 OPS. Overall this year Chapman has a .289/.368/.502 slash line with 21 doubles, eight home runs, two stolen bases, 30 RBI and 30 runs in 56 games.