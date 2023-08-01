Toronto acquired DeJong in a trade with the Cardinals on Tuesday, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports.

St. Louis will get right-hander Matt Svanson in return, per Jon Morosi of MLB Network. This could just be a depth move for the Blue Jays, or DeJong might be pressed into starting duties at shortstop after Bo Bichette left Monday's series opener against the Orioles due to right knee discomfort. DeJong's season slash lines are all over the map since he arrived in the majors in 2017, but he has good power and plays solid defense. The soon-to-be 30-year-old is making $9.2 million this season and carries a $12.5 million club option (or $2 million buyout) for the 2024 campaign.