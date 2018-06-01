Grichuk (knee) was activated from the 10-day disabled list Friday, Mike Wilner of Sportsnet 590 The Fan reports.

He should settle in as the Blue Jays' fourth outfielder, likely starting against lefties and getting the occassional start against righties when one of the regulars needs a day off. Grichuk hit .106/.208/.227 with two home runs in 66 at-bats before landing on the DL at the end of April.

