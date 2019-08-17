Blue Jays' Reese McGuire: Blasts third homer
McGuire went 2-for-4 with a solo homer in the Blue Jays' 4-3 defeat by the Mariners on Saturday.
McGuire led off the seventh inning with a solo shot to right field off Anthony Bass to tie the score at 3-3 and later added a ninth-inning double. The 24-year-old has been splitting time at catcher with Danny Jansen, and has gone 9-for-34 for the Blue Jays with three homers. He now holds a .265/.265/.588 slash line in 34 at-bats.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Reese McGuire: Splitting time at catcher•
-
Blue Jays' Reese McGuire: Four hits in loss•
-
Blue Jays' Reese McGuire: Recalled from Triple-A•
-
Blue Jays' Reese McGuire: Finding stroke at Triple-A•
-
Blue Jays' Reese McGuire: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
Blue Jays' Reese McGuire: Homers in pinch-hit appearance•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, picks, sims
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 22 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Scott White tiers the two-start pitchers for Week 22 — the good, the bad and the considerable...
-
Week 22 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The Rangers play eight games in Week 22, and the Orioles have a couple hitters who could surprise....
-
Prospects: Stash Luzardo again?
Injuries have prevented the Athletics' ace of the future from becoming their ace of the present,...
-
Waivers: Do we dare add Ivan Nova?
Ivan Nova shut down the Astros on Tuesday to continue a dominant five-start stretch. Scott...
-
Do these 15 have an innings limit?
So who's getting shut down? Or who's at risk, anyway? Scott White looks at 15 cases that raise...