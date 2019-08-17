McGuire went 2-for-4 with a solo homer in the Blue Jays' 4-3 defeat by the Mariners on Saturday.

McGuire led off the seventh inning with a solo shot to right field off Anthony Bass to tie the score at 3-3 and later added a ninth-inning double. The 24-year-old has been splitting time at catcher with Danny Jansen, and has gone 9-for-34 for the Blue Jays with three homers. He now holds a .265/.265/.588 slash line in 34 at-bats.