Blue Jays' Reese McGuire: Called up from Buffalo
McGuire was recalled from Triple-A Buffalo on Thursday, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.
McGuire will immediately join the starting lineup for Thursday's series opener versus Cleveland, which will mark his first taste of the big leagues over a six-year professional career. He is set to bat eighth while catching Sam Gaviglio. Across 96 games with Buffalo in 2018, he's slashed .233/.312/.339 with seven home runs and 37 RBI.
