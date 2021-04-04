McGuire cleared waivers and was assigned to the alternate training site Sunday, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.
There had been a lot of handwringing over the Jays potentially losing McGuire if he didn't make the team, as he was out of options, but he stays put. He should serve as the third catcher on the depth chart this season.
