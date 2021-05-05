McGuire had his contract selected by the Blue Jays on Wednesday.
The 26-year-old was designated for assignment by Toronto after failing to make the Opening Day roster, but he'll join the club with Alejandro Kirk set to miss significant time with a hip injury. Danny Jansen should work as the Blue Jays' top catcher. but McGuire will see occasional opportunities and could carve out a bigger role if Jansen continues to struggle offensively.
