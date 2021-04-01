McGuire was designated for assignment as expected Thursday, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.
There was some thought over the offseason that his lack of options would keep him on the roster despite the obvious talent of Alejandro Kirk, but the Jays evidently decided that potentially losing McGuire was an acceptable outcome. The 26-year-old's career .243/.281/.444 slash line in 63 major-league games could be decent enough for another team to claim him off waivers, especially as he has a solid defensive reputation.
