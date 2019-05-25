McGuire went 3-for-4 with two doubles, a home run and two RBI for Triple-A Buffalo on Friday.

The homer was his first of the season. After a sluggish April at the plate, McGuire is slashing .275/.333/.412 through 15 games in May with a 4:7 BB:K. Danny Jansen remains the catcher of the future in Toronto, but he's hitting .179 so far in the majors. If McGuire continues to swing a solid stick, he could get the call later in the summer.