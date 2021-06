McGuire went 4-for-5 with three doubles, two runs, two RBI and a strikeout in Sunday's 7-4 win over the Orioles.

McGuire went 0-for-3 with two strikeouts Saturday, but he had little trouble reaching base in his first four-hit performance of the season Sunday. Across his last seven games, the 26-year-old has hit .421 with a home run, five doubles, five runs, four RBI, a walk and six strikeouts.