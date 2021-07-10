McGuire is not starting Saturday's game against the Rays.
McGuire's bat appears to have cooled off again, as he's gone 1-for-17 with no walks since the start of July. Interestingly, his offensive drop-off has coincided with Danny Jansen's return from the injured list July 3. McGuire was recently named the starting catcher over the light-hitting Jansen, but the latter is starting Saturday and may reclaim the role if he enjoys some success at the plate.
