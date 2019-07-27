Blue Jays' Reese McGuire: Recalled from Triple-A
McGuire was recalled from Triple-A Buffalo on Saturday, Scott Mitchell of TSN.ca reports.
Luke Maile (strained oblique) landed on the injured list in a corresponding move, so McGuire will serve as the Jays' backup catcher in the short term. He is hopping on a flight but will not make it to Toronto before the first pitch against the Rays.
