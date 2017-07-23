Blue Jays' Reese McGuire: Returns from knee surgery
McGuire (knee) was removed from Double-A New Hampshire's disabled list to begin a rehab assignment at the Jays complex in Dunedin.
The catcher had surgery in May to repair a meniscus tear in his right knee. McGuire, 22, scorched an RBI double during his first rehab game Friday in the Gulf Coast League. A first-round pick in 2013 by the Pirates, McGuire has yet to break through offensively over 370 career at-bats in Double-A, but he's still considered one of the organization's top catching prospects.
