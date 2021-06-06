McGuire is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Astros.

Though Danny Jansen will be behind the dish in the series finale, McGuire may have supplanted him as the team's preferred backstop for the time being. McGuire caught four of the previous six games, and his .542 OPS -- while poor -- is still 38 points better than Jansen's own mark over a larger sample of plate appearances. At the very least, a timeshare between the two catchers could be in place until one of the two dramatically separates himself from the other from a performance standpoint.