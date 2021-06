McGuire is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the White Sox.

McGuire had been splitting time behind the plate with Danny Jansen, who landed on the injured list with a hamstring strain Tuesday. The newly-promoted Riley Adams will start Tuesday in his big-league debut. McGuire bats left-handed while Adams hits right-handed, so it wouldn't be a surprise to see Adams starting against southpaws like Tuesday's starter Carlos Rodon going forward.