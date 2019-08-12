Blue Jays' Reese McGuire: Splitting time at catcher
Manager Charlie Montoyo said McGuire will split time at catcher with Danny Jansen down the stretch, Scott Mitchell of TSN.ca reports.
McGuire and Jansen have each started four of the past eight games at catcher, a timeshare that is expected to continue down the stretch. The 24-year-old McGuire is slashing .259/.259/.519 with two home runs and a 25.9 percent strikeout rate in 27 plate appearances (eight games) since earning a promotion to the majors at the end of July.
