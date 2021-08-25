site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Blue Jays' Reese McGuire: Still on bench
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
McGuire isn't starting Wednesday's game against the White Sox.
McGuire went 2-for-3 with a double in his last appearance, but he'll be out of the lineup for the third time in the last four games. Alejandro Kirk will start at catcher and bat sixth.
