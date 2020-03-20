McGuire is set to begin the season in a time share with Danny Jansen behind the plate.

While the Jays have given no official indication that either catcher would handle a lead role in that arrangement, all signs point to Jansen being the de facto No. 1. In addition to McGuire's own off-field legal issues, Jansen had been on fire at the plate when the Grapefruit League schedule was put on pause, leading the circuit with a 1.953 OPS through 20 plate appearances compared to McGuire's paltry .638 OPS in 21 PAs. On the bright side, McGuire's spot in the majors seems secure -- the organization has no other catchers on the 40-man roster, and top prospects like Alejandro Kirk are still in the low minors.