Urena was recalled from Triple-A Buffalo prior to Sunday's game in Oakland.

Urena is a capable defender, so he will continue to see time in the majors as long as he remains on the 40-man roster, but there is no evidence that Urena can be productive against big-league pitching (career 84 wRC+, 31.9 percent strikeout rate). He should get the occassional start while he is up.

