Blue Jays' Richard Urena: Called up for final month
Urena was recalled by the Blue Jays on Tuesday.
The 23-year-old has gotten into 79 big-league games over the last three seasons but hasn't had much success at the plate. hitting .255/.302/.337 with just two homers and a 32.2 percent strikeout rate. He'll have to fight for playing time with a group of more highly-rated young infielders down the stretch.
