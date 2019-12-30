Play

Urena was designated for assignment by the Blue Jays on Monday.

The 23-year-old has gotten into 91 games at the major-league level over the last three seasons, hitting a modest .252/.300/.336. Given his age, he still has plenty of time to prove that he's more than just a utility infielder, but he's yet to convince that he's even worthy of that title. By removing him from the roster, the Blue Jays clear a spot for the newly signed Travis Shaw.

