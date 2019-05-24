Urena is expected to be sent back to Triple-A Buffalo on Friday, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Urena's latest trip to the big leagues will last just one week. He went 0-for-8 with five strikeouts over that stretch. He'll join Billy McKinney in heading to Buffalo, with Cavan Biggio and Lourdes Gurriel set to be recalled.

