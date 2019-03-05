Urena appears to be the favorite to begin the season as the Blue Jays' utility infielder, Gregor Chisholm of MLB.com reports.

Devon Travis' latest knee woes have pushed Lourdes Gurriel Jr. into the starting second base job, opening up a spot for Urena on the bench. Journeyman Eric Sogard is also competing for that role, but since Urena is already on the 40-man roster he has a potentially decisive edge despite his lackluster .257/.311/.341 slash line in 61 career MLB games. Whoever wins it may only stick around until Vlad Guerrero Jr. joins the team, however, likely in mid-April.