Blue Jays' Richard Urena: Summoned to majors
Urena was recalled from Triple-A Buffalo on Thursday.
Urena will take the roster spot of Teoscar Hernandez, who was sent to the minors in the midst of his early season struggles. The 23-year-old will likely operate as a utility infielder during his time with the big club. He appeared in 11 games for the Blue Jays earlier in the year, slashing .313/.333/.406 with three doubles in those contests.
