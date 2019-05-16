Urena was recalled from Triple-A Buffalo on Thursday.

Urena will take the roster spot of Teoscar Hernandez, who was sent to the minors in the midst of his early season struggles. The 23-year-old will likely operate as a utility infielder during his time with the big club. He appeared in 11 games for the Blue Jays earlier in the year, slashing .313/.333/.406 with three doubles in those contests.

More News
Our Latest Stories