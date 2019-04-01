Urena went 3-for-4 with two doubles and a run scored in Sunday's extra-innings loss to the Tigers.

Getting the start at shortstop and hitting eighth, Urena was the only Jay to collect multiple hits on the day. The 23-year-old has a career .364 SLG in 173 big-league at-bats, so performances like this are likely to be rare, but given his strong glove and all the moving parts on the team's infield, he could get more playing time than you might expect in 2019 -- assuming he isn't the roster casualty when Vlad Guerrero Jr. gets the call.