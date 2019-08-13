Tellez was recalled from Triple-A Buffalo ahead of Tuesday's game against the Rangers, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.

Tellez has struggled to hit for average in the majors this season, (.227), though he's shown plenty of power, launching 14 homers while registering 40 RBI over 78 contests. According to manager Charlie Montoyo, Tellez is expected to receive more playing time than Justin Smoak moving forward.