Blue Jays' Rowdy Tellez: Back in big leagues
Tellez was recalled from Triple-A Buffalo ahead of Tuesday's game against the Rangers, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.
Tellez has struggled to hit for average in the majors this season, (.227), though he's shown plenty of power, launching 14 homers while registering 40 RBI over 78 contests. According to manager Charlie Montoyo, Tellez is expected to receive more playing time than Justin Smoak moving forward.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Rowdy Tellez: Heading to minors•
-
Blue Jays' Rowdy Tellez: Opportunities dwindling•
-
Blue Jays' Rowdy Tellez: Sees uptick in playing time•
-
Blue Jays' Rowdy Tellez: Out again Saturday•
-
Blue Jays' Rowdy Tellez: Not part of Friday's lineup•
-
Blue Jays' Rowdy Tellez: Heads to bench Friday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Do these 15 have an innings limit?
So who's getting shut down? Or who's at risk, anyway? Scott White looks at 15 cases that raise...
-
Eight trending hitters: Pros and cons
The waiver wire has seen a surge in activity over the past week because of some new bats grabbing...
-
Waivers: On Braves closers, Aquino
The Braves may not have a closer, but the Rays do. And how hard should we buying into Aristides...
-
Week 21 Preview: Two-start pitchers
A full week of Coors Field action eliminates some two-start sleeper possibilities, but there...
-
Week 21 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
An eight-game week for the injury-plagued Yankees makes for a lineup full of sleepers, none...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, picks, sims
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start