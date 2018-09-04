Blue Jays' Rowdy Tellez: Earns September callup
Tellez will be called up by the Blue Jays, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Tellez's awful 2017 in which he hit just .222/.295/.333 with six homers in a full season at Triple-A Buffalo sapped most of his prospect hype. He's been much better this year, though a .270/.340/.425 line with 13 homers is hardly impressive for a first baseman. Still just 23, he'll get the chance to see how his bat plays at the big-league level while serving in a bench role down the stretch.
