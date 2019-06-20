Tellez went 2-for-4 with two home runs, four RBI and two runs scored Wednesday against the Angels.

Tellez hit his 12th and 13th homers of the season, with the highlight coming on a three-run shot off Andrew Heaney in the second frame. He's gotten regular starts for the team despite a .220/.266/.444 line through 229 plate appearances, and his playing time should remain safe with Justin Smoak (quadriceps) on the injured list. Tellez has swung the bat a bit better of late, homering three times in his past eight games.