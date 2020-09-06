Tellez went 3-for-5 with two runs scored and a walk in Saturday's 9-8 loss to the Red Sox.

In the fourth inning, Tellez singled and scored on a Travis Shaw double. Tellez drew a leadoff walk in the sixth and came around to score on Vladimir Guerrero's three-run blast. The 25-year-old Tellez has been on fire lately, going 10-for-22 (.455) with a homer, three RBI and five runs scored in his last eight games. He's slashing .283/.354/.535 with seven homers, 20 RBI and 17 runs scored through 32 contests overall.