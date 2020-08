Tellez (concussion) is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Orioles.

Tellez has yet to clear the concussion protocol after being hit in the head by a ball while he was in the field Monday, so he'll be on the bench for a second game in a row. Since the Blue Jays have thus far resisted placing Tellez on the injured list, the club is seemingly optimistic that the 25-year-old will clear protocol in short order.