Blue Jays' Rowdy Tellez: Sits against lefty
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Tellez is not in Tuesday's lineup against the Red Sox.
He heads to the bench with lefty Eduardo Rodriguez toeing the rubber for Boston. Alejandro Kirk will start at designated hitter and bat eighth.
