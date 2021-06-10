site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Blue Jays' Rowdy Tellez: Sitting against lefty
RotoWire Staff
Jun 10, 2021
Tellez is not in the lineup Thursday against the White Sox.
Tellez will take a seat for the second time in the past three games with southpaw Dallas Keuchel starting for Chicago. Bo Bichette will serve as the designated hitter while Marcus Semien plays shortstop.
