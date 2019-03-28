Tellez was listed on the Blue Jays' official 25-man roster for Opening Day, Gregor Chisholm of MLB.com reports.

The 24-year-old was optioned to Triple-A Buffalo earlier in the week, but following the trade of Kendrys Morales to Oakland, the Jays have decided to bring Tellez back to the majors to begin the season. At-bats could be tough to come by in the early going with Justin Smoak entrenched at first base and Teoscar Hernandez the seeming favorite for DH duties, but if Tellez takes advantage of his opportunities, he could stick around even after Vlad Guerrero Jr. (oblique) needs a roster spot. Tellez hit a pedestrian .270/.340/.425 with 13 homers in 112 games at Triple-A last year before raking in September with the Jays, slashing .314/.329/.614 with four home runs in 73 plate appearances.