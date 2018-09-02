Blue Jays' Sam Gaviglio: Dealing with biceps injury
Gaviglio was hit on the biceps and needs a couple extra days of rest, Mike Wilner of Sportsnet 590 The Fan reports.
The Blue Jays recalled Sean Reid-Foley to start Sunday and Marcus Stroman (finger) is nearing a return from the disabled list, so there is no reason to rush Gaviglio back. It remains unclear how the 28-year-old currently slots into the starting rotation with the group nearing full health.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Sam Gaviglio: Not starting Sunday•
-
Blue Jays' Sam Gaviglio: Surrenders four, saddled with seventh loss•
-
Blue Jays' Sam Gaviglio: Fires seven strong innings•
-
Blue Jays' Sam Gaviglio: Takes another loss•
-
Blue Jays' Sam Gaviglio: Loses despite effective outing•
-
Blue Jays' Sam Gaviglio: Strikes out seven•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 24
Some younger players are poised to make an impact in the first week of September. Scott White...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 24
A holiday on Monday means a busy week of baseball action. Scott White appraises the two-start...
-
Ranking the top 25 DL stashes
With the DL becoming less relevant by the day, Scott White wonders how likely certain players...
-
Minor League Barometer: Trending?
Who is about to be promoted to the bigs for September? Here are some of the most prominent...
-
Waivers: Safe to drop Judge now?
What does the Yankees' acquisition of Andrew McCutchen say about Aaron Judge's chances of returning...
-
Some possible September call-ups
September roster expansion normally isn't a time when teams promote their best prospects, but...