Gaviglio was hit on the biceps and needs a couple extra days of rest, Mike Wilner of Sportsnet 590 The Fan reports.

The Blue Jays recalled Sean Reid-Foley to start Sunday and Marcus Stroman (finger) is nearing a return from the disabled list, so there is no reason to rush Gaviglio back. It remains unclear how the 28-year-old currently slots into the starting rotation with the group nearing full health.