Reid-Foley will be stretched out as a starter in camp, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Reid-Foley spent time in both the rotation and the bullpen last season but didn't fare too well in either role. His 4.26 ERA in 31.2 innings looks decent, but it came with a 5.68 FIP and a 28:21 K:BB. He doesn't appear to be a favorite to win a rotation spot this spring.