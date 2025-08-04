Dominguez (2-4) allowed five runs (three earned) on two hits and a walk in Sunday's extra-inning loss to the Royals. He did not record an out.

Dominguez entered a 2-2 contest in the 10th inning and was immediately greeted with an RBI double by Kyle Isbel on the first pitch of the frame. Dominguez then hit Jonathan India, walked Bobby Witt on four pitches and had his outing cut short after Tyler Tolbert's two-run single. It was Dominguez's fourth appearance as a Blue Jay after throwing 3.1 scoreless frames in his first three outings. His season ERA jumped up to 3.60 with a 58:25 K:BB through 45 innings.