Bieber allowed two runs on seven hits and one walk while striking out five over 3.2 innings during Monday's 4-3 win in Game 7 over the Mariners. He didn't factor into the decision.

Bieber was hit hard early in Monday's outing, as Seattle got to him for a run in the top of the first inning, and Julio Rodriguez would deliver a go-ahead solo home run in the top of the third. While seven hits in fewer than four frames doesn't often result in success, Bieber managed to navigate around traffic on the bases to keep his club in the game, later exiting with a one-run deficit. Overall, the veteran right-hander delivered a solid ALCS, surrendering four runs on 11 hits and two walks while striking out 13 across 9.2 innings (two starts). He'll certainly be leaned on in the World Series against the Dodgers and will likely be tapped to start either Game 2 or Game 3.