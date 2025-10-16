Bieber picked up the win in Game 3 of the ALCS against the Mariners on Wednesday, allowing two earned runs on four hits and a walk while striking out eight batters over six innings.

The right-hander's day got off to a shaky start, as he allowed a leadoff walk to Randy Arozarena before serving up a two-run homer to Julio Rodriguez, giving Seattle an early 2-0 lead with one out in the first inning. Bieber did a tremendous job settling in afterward, collecting the next 17 outs while surrendering just three additional hits, and a 13-run outburst from Toronto's offense gave the 30-year-old far more support than he needed to leave the ballpark with a win. Bieber is lined up to possibly retake the mound in Game 7 if the series makes it that far.