Blue Jays' Shane Bieber: Yields five runs in rehab start

Bieber (elbow) struck out two batters and was charged with five earned runs on six hits and no walks across 2.1 innings in his rehab start Sunday with Single-A Dunedin.

After tossing two scoreless innings in his first rehab start last Monday in the rookie-level Florida Complex League, Bieber jumped up a level for his second minor-league appearance. While Bieber ended up taking a step back from a results standpoint, he was at least able to push his pitch count up to 49 and while inducing nine swings and misses on his 35 strikes. The right-hander also averaged 92.1 mph with his fastball, a half-tick behind his average from the 2025 season. While he continues to work his way back from inflammation in his surgically repaired elbow, Bieber will likely need to build up to around 70-to-80 pitches in the minors before getting cleared to make his 2026 debut for Toronto. He looks to be trending toward a return from the 60-day injured list in the second half of June.